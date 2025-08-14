An address associated with Galaxy Digital deposited 125 million USDC into Hyperliquid and established positions in multiple assets including ETH.

PANews reported on August 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the address 0xcaC1 related to Galaxy Digital deposited 125 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the past two days, and then bought ETH, HYPE, BTC, PUMP and FARTCOIN, while shorting BTC, ETH, DOGE, PUMP, FARTCOIN and S for hedging.

