MyStonks: The regulatory investigation is only targeting a single user, and the platform's business is operating normally

PANews reported on August 14th that the MyStonks platform announced that it recently received an enforcement request from US regulators regarding a single user. The request involves multiple investigations into anti-money laundering, fraud rings, drug trafficking, sanctions evasion, and suspicious transaction reports (SARs). This investigation is limited to a single user and does not affect deposits and withdrawals for other users on the platform. Platform operations are operating normally.

As a fully compliant and regulated digital asset platform, MyStonks has obtained a US FinCEN Money Services Business (MSB) license and completed SEC Security Token Offering (STO) registration. The platform's compliance department has contacted the user involved through secure channels and provided guidance on submitting the relevant compliance information. All user information is strictly confidential and will only be used and shared within the legal framework. MyStonks emphasizes that user asset security and stable business operations are its top priorities. The platform will continue to optimize its compliance measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of all users and the security of their funds. As a compliant platform, MyStonks will actively cooperate with any regulatory actions requested by sovereign states.