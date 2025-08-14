A whale in the ETH band sold more than 10,000 ETH a week ago and bought 10,730 ETH 8 hours ago.

PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, an ETH whale sold 10,256 ETH on-chain for 39.336 million USDT at $3,835 a week ago (August 7). Eight hours ago, the whale repurchased 10,730 ETH on-chain for 50.596 million USDT at an average price of $4,715.
