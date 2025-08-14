AguilaTrades shorted ETH again, currently losing $416,000

According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades has again shorted ETH, holding 21,050 ETH (worth $99.6 million), resulting in another $416,000 loss. In the past 20 hours, it completed seven trades (both long and short), all of which were losses, resulting in a 0% win rate and a total loss of $1.95 million.
According to previous news , AguilaTrades lost $1.846 million in 6 operations on BTC and ETH in the early morning, and currently has an ETH long position.
