Solayer member Chaofan Shou open-sources his Bonkfun migration sniper

PANews reported on August 14th that Solayer team member Chaofan Shou tweeted that he had open-sourced his Bonkfun migration sniper (also known as the Cupsey sandwicher). He explained that a Bonkfun migration would cost the creator/buyer approximately 12 SOL. Therefore, sniping 10 SOL after the migration is generally considered low-risk. Newly migrated Bonkfun tokens will also be traded on Cupsey, making sniping akin to sandwiching Cupsey.

