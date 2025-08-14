The Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the rumor that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false.

PANews
2025/08/14 12:27

PANews reported on August 14th that according to China Newsweek, a staff member from the Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the news that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins was "a rumor." According to their understanding, Jing Yaping's case did not involve bitcoin.

Recently, news that a disgraced female official mined 327 Bitcoins (worth approximately 150 million yuan) has garnered widespread attention. Online information suggests the "mining" official is Jing Yaping, the former director of the Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development and Management Bureau. Multiple online videos indicate the news originated with a southwestern media outlet. When reporters contacted the outlet, a representative confirmed that the report was not original and had been "deleted."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

