A whale shorted BTC for a total of 12.81 million yuan, but received $4.33 million in funding fees to mitigate the losses.

PANews
2025/08/14 15:15
Bitcoin
BTC$117,639.91-1.10%

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, a whale has shorted Bitcoin (BTC) four times since March 2025, with its 20x leveraged short position experiencing a dramatic swing from a profit of $5.74 million to a loss of $12.81 million. However, the whale earned $4.33 million from funding fees and had accumulated a profit margin of $14.96 million from previous operations, preventing a complete loss.

