Ethereum saw $2.3 billion in inflows this week, while altcoins, with the exception of XRP and Solana, saw no significant inflows.

2025/08/14 15:51
PANews reported on August 14 that James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, pointed out that Ethereum's capital inflow continued to grow this week, reaching US$2.3 billion, and the cumulative inflow since the beginning of the year has reached US$10.5 billion.

Currently, with the exception of XRP and Solana, other altcoins have not seen significant inflows of funds. According to the latest data from CoinShares, Ethereum's assets under management (AUM) is $38.726 billion, far exceeding other cryptocurrencies.

