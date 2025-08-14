Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 19:30
Bitcoin
BTC$118,174.1-1.79%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
america party
AMERICA$0.0001618-14.84%

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company ( BTC) in Latin America, posted one of the best financial results in its history, achieving a year-over-year cash revenue of nearly $9 million as the company completed the first quarter of its public bitcoin pivot.

Meliuz Breaks Financial Records After Pivoting to Bitcoin, BTC Yield Swells

Bitcoin Treasury Companies (BTCs) are reaping the rewards of introducing BTC as a reserve portfolio asset in their business strategies. Meliuz, the Brazilian cashback company that became the largest BTC of Latam, has posted stellar financial results, showing that holding bitcoin does boost interest in these companies.

Gabriel Loures, CEO of Meliuz, highlighted that this move allowed them to register a net profit of $1.4 million during Q2 2025, reversing the course that saw them hemorrhaging money and losing over $11 million in 2024.

While analysts initially qualified Meliuz’s bitcoin shift as disconnected, the company pioneered fundraising operations for bitcoin purchases in Brazil, having issued shares and using these resources to fund its bitcoin acquisitions. The company now boasts a Bitcoin Yield of 908% between 2Q25 and 1Q25, meaning that it greatly increased the amount of BTC held by each of its shares.

Meliuz currently holds 595.7 BTC, sitting at the top of the BTCs in Latam and ranking as the 46th largest in the world, with an average acquisition price of $103K per BTC. The company’s unrealized revenue reaches nearly $5.5 million, which is not being included in the company’s books due to Brazilian accounting regulations.

Israel Salmen, Executive Chairman of Meliuz, celebrated the results and revealed that he had been working on new forms of maintaining the BTC purchase momentum. “There’s a lot of work involved in establishing various structures that could help us conduct new types of issuances in the future, be more agile, and have lower costs when raising investor capital,” he stated.

Salmen stressed that Meliuz applied to get listed on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. to achieve greater liquidity in its share market and enable interested investors to support its bitcoin-focused proposal. “The company is getting better and better, and we’ll generate cash to buy more bitcoin,” he concluded.

Read more: Brazil-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Meliuz Prepares to Enter US Markets

Read more: Meliuz Seeks Funding to Buy Nearly $80M Worth of Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00906-2.87%
Solana
SOL$194.58-4.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.119-5.26%
BitcoinSV
BSV$27.6-7.56%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003672-6.99%
Moo Deng
MOODENG$0.16301-12.57%
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT$0.09966-9.62%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01498-8.93%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
The Future of Crypto Mining Is in Your Pocket: InvroMining Launches Fully Automated Mobile Mining Platform

The Future of Crypto Mining Is in Your Pocket: InvroMining Launches Fully Automated Mobile Mining Platform

The crypto industry is transforming, and your income strategy should evolve too. Mining Bitcoin is no longer just for those with big rigs and bigger wallets. Thanks to InvroMining’s recently launched fully automated mobile mining platform, you can turn your spare time into profits. Whether you are new to crypto or a professional investor, now is the time to get into mining. Best of all? You can start today with InvroMining’s $15 free trial mining plan. Start Today — No Strings Attached InvroMining is lowering the barrier to entry with its free $15 trial for new users. Upon registration, users receive immediate access to a mining plan that starts working within minutes. This means that you don’t have to pay anything upfront or wait weeks for results. All you need is a smartphone and an internet connection. You can be mining crypto in a matter of clicks, even while scrolling social media or bingeing your favorite series. This makes crypto mining truly accessible for everyone, with no experience or money investment required. What Sets InvroMining Apart From Traditional Mining? Typically, crypto mining is dominated by those who possess powerful computer hardware and can deal with the complexity resulting from blockchain operations. InvroMining has taken a different approach to the game and deployed the following features: Cloud mining eliminates the need for physical equipment; 100% automated, so there will be no manual setup of the device or intervention; Compatible with Android and iOS devices; Real-time earnings tracking, so users can check their performance at any moment; No energy consumption from your device, since it is all done via cloud processing. This modern option for mining makes for an excellent experience for beginners and experienced miners alike. Mining Made Effortless With Full Automation Once your account is activated, InvroMining takes care of everything. The system facilitates resources and mining activities in the background without requiring any active participation from the user. There are no programs to configure, wallets to juggle, or technical headaches. Everything is calculated automatically, and you get paid out according to your plan. The platform’s user-friendly dashboard lets users see live mining stats, track their income, and see the performance of their miner, all from a clean interface. A Platform That Works While You Don’t Your smartphone spends hours each day in idle use. Whether it’s sitting on your desk or lying beside your bed, it’s time to put that unused potential to work. InvroMining allows users to earn money in the downtime of their phone, without affecting their regular usage of the phone. The app works in the background with no lag or battery drain, allowing people to earn Bitcoin for free and passively as they go about their day. You don’t need the newest smartphone either—mid-range devices are fully supported and capable of generating consistent returns. Secure, Transparent, and Trusted by Thousands In the realm of crypto, security is not up for discussion, and InvroMining takes their users’ safety and security into account at every level. InvroMining offers: Military-grade encryption for your data protection; Two-factor authentication (2FA) for your account protection; Real-time system monitoring to pick up suspicious activity; Regular third-party audits for verification of non-business. Users’ wallets and private information are secured at all times, offering peace of mind to engage freely in mining activities. Eco-Conscious Mining for a Greener Future Unlike traditional crypto mining, which often draws criticism for excessive energy use, InvroMining uses cloud-based servers that are optimized for energy efficiency. This significantly reduces environmental impact. Users can mine with peace of mind, knowing they are supporting a cleaner, more sustainable method of cryptocurrency production. It’s a smart way to earn while aligning with global green tech initiatives. A Perfect Starting Point One of InvroMining’s biggest advantages is its low entry barrier. There are no upfront costs, no equipment purchases, and no hidden fees. Anyone with a smartphone can get started for free, thanks to the $15 trial mining plan. This allows users to test the platform’s features and earning potential without financial risk. If satisfied, they can upgrade to higher-tier plans for increased returns. This try-before-you-buy approach makes InvroMining one of the most user-friendly and accessible platforms in the crypto space today. A Growing Global Community and 24/7 Support InvroMining is more than a mining platform; it is a community of crypto earners just like you from all over the world. Whether you are learning, growing, or scaling your earnings, there is a place for you. The platform provides 24/7 customer service support via live chat or e-mail, and a helpful forum for communication and strategy-sharing. All users have the benefit of a global support system that ensures they will never be alone in their crypto experience. Final Thoughts: Don’t Let Your Phone Sit Idle—Start Mining Now InvroMining has initiated a new era in the mobile crypto mining industry. With the powers of automation, accessibility, and eco-friendly processes, everyday users can now make Bitcoin profits without hard work. So why wait? Create your free InvroMining account. Claim your $15 trial mining plan instantly. Activate your miner and start earning today. Your phone is more powerful than you think. Turn it into a crypto-generating machine today. Don’t let idle time go to waste—start now and earn with InvroMining.
Threshold
T$0.01694-6.61%
RealLink
REAL$0.05105-4.40%
GET
GET$0.0124-1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09978-0.43%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003531-14.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1362+0.15%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/14 20:00
Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

Original article: Miles Deutscher , Crypto KOL Compiled by Yuliya, PANews As RWA tokenization and institutional adoption become the core narratives of this bull market, Chainlink, as a critical infrastructure
Core DAO
CORE$0.4829-6.68%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004124--%
Allo
RWA$0.004814-4.48%
Share
PANews2025/08/14 20:12

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

The Future of Crypto Mining Is in Your Pocket: InvroMining Launches Fully Automated Mobile Mining Platform

Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?

US Treasury Secretary Benson: We are unlikely to reassess US gold reserves

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and Hong Kong Monetary Authority issued a joint statement on market volatility related to stablecoins