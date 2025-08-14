Bessant: (Cryptocurrency reserves) will not be purchased, will use confiscated assets

2025/08/14 20:32
PANews reported on August 14 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant said: (Regarding cryptocurrency reserves) no purchases will be made, and confiscated assets will be used.

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano's Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
2025/06/19
Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave

Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave

Metrics Ventures' July Market Observation: A Guide to Crypto Market Secondary Funds 1/ Following the view we have held since May, the continued return of market bias has driven the
2025/08/14
MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy

MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy

PANews reported on August 14th that MicroStrategy has changed its legal name to Strategy Inc. , effective August 11th , according to Strategy's official website. The company's Nasdaq trading symbols
PANews2025/08/14 21:07

