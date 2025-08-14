Bessant: I am not urging the Fed to cut interest rates, I am just citing the model results

PANews
2025/08/14 21:23
U
U$0.027-1.81%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001959-6.49%

PANews reported on August 14 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said he was not asking the Federal Reserve to make a series of interest rate cuts, but only pointed out that models show that the "neutral" interest rate will be about 1.5 percentage points lower than it is now. Bessant said: "I am not telling the Fed what to do." He was referring to his remarks the day before that the Fed "could start a series of rate cuts." Bessant said on Thursday: "What I said is that to get to the neutral interest rate, it would take about 150 basis points of rate cuts. If you believe in the existence of a neutral interest rate, I think there is room for a series of rate cuts, but I am not calling for rate cuts, nor have I done so. I am just saying that the neutral interest rate calculated by the model is about 150 basis points lower than the current level."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave

Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave

Metrics Ventures' July Market Observation: A Guide to Crypto Market Secondary Funds 1/ Following the view we have held since May, the continued return of market bias has driven the
holoride
RIDE$0.001129+3.38%
MAY
MAY$0.04937-2.85%
Share
PANews2025/08/14 21:00
MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy

MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy

PANews reported on August 14th that MicroStrategy has changed its legal name to Strategy Inc. , effective August 11th , according to Strategy's official website. The company's Nasdaq trading symbols
Share
PANews2025/08/14 21:07
Unichain launches 200-millisecond subblocks to boost DeFi transaction speeds

Unichain launches 200-millisecond subblocks to boost DeFi transaction speeds

PANews reported on August 14 that the Unichain platform has officially launched a 200- millisecond sub-block, running Flashblocks based on a trusted execution environment ( TEE ) to achieve faster
DeFi
DEFI$0.001861+0.75%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1863-6.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/14 21:09

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave

MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy

Unichain launches 200-millisecond subblocks to boost DeFi transaction speeds

USDC Treasury mints 100 million new USDC on the Ethereum chain

U.S. PPI growth hits highest level in three years in July