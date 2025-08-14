$215B Corporate Bitcoin Boom Creates ‘Dangerous Game,’ Most ‘Won’t Survive Credit Cycle’: Research

Corporate Bitcoin holdings have exploded to $215 billion across 213 entities, with public companies controlling 71.4% of the total, but new research warns this “dangerous game” will likely see most participants fail to survive a full credit cycle.

According to a research report from Sentora shared with Cryptonews, companies are “borrowing billions in fiat, issuing new equity, and restructuring entire balance sheets to acquire Bitcoin” while engaging in what amounts to structured speculation on a non-yielding, highly volatile digital asset.

The study identifies a critical flaw in the strategy. “Idle Bitcoin on a corporate balance sheet is not a scalable strategy in a rising-rate world” because most Bitcoin treasury companies are either unprofitable or heavily reliant on mark-to-market gains to appear solvent.

$215B Corporate Bitcoin Boom Creates 'Dangerous Game,' Most 'Won't Survive Credit Cycle': ResearchSource: Sentora Research

Strategy leads with 628,791 BTC, followed by MARA Holdings at 50,639 BTC and Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company with 30,021 BTC. Notably, Japan’s Metaplanet’s recent Q2 financial report revealed a stunning 468% Bitcoin yield in Q2 2025.

Speaking with Cryptonews, Vincent Maliepaard, Vice President of Marketing at Sentora, noted that “balance sheet diversification with a hard asset like Bitcoin is the right framing, especially in an era of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.”

However, the research warns that without Bitcoin evolving from digital property to productive digital capital that generates yield, the strategy remains fundamentally limited.

Historical Parallels Reveal Both Promise and Peril

The Bitcoin treasury strategy mirrors historical wealth-building through leveraged acquisition of scarce assets like land and property, sharing characteristics of “a scarce and durable asset, cheap capital,” but currently lacking “the asset’s ability to produce yield.”

$215B Corporate Bitcoin Boom Creates 'Dangerous Game,' Most 'Won't Survive Credit Cycle': ResearchSource: Sentora Research

The research notes that while families and companies built generational wealth through real estate for centuries, “Gold Treasury companies” never emerged despite gold’s scarcity due to storage costs, movement difficulties, and negative carry.

Bitcoin’s digital advantages enable global transfers in seconds, programmable custody, and 24/7 trading, positioning it as potentially superior to gold for treasury purposes.

However, the research emphasizes that “like land that gains economic meaning when developed, Bitcoin ‘must do something‘” beyond existing as idle digital property on balance sheets.

The study warns that most Bitcoin treasury adopters from 2020-2024 “misunderstood the asset, the structure, or the macro environment” during an era of cheap fiat and QE-boosted equities.

The transition to higher interest rates exposes structural weaknesses in strategies designed for ultra-low rate environments.

Leveraged Speculation Disguised as Treasury Management

The research categorizes Bitcoin treasury strategies as “negative-carry trades” where companies borrow fiat to acquire a non-yielding asset, contrasting sharply with traditional carry trades that provide a positive yield while waiting.

Unlike foreign exchange carry trades with built-in cushions, Bitcoin strategies offer “no yield cushion, no neutral carry, and no risk-parity ballast.”

Strategy has pioneered the model using $3.7 billion in ultra-low coupon convertible bonds and $5.5 billion in perpetual preferred shares to finance acquisitions.

Michael Saylor attributes Strategy’s premium to net asset value through “Credit Amplification, Options Advantage, Passive Flows, and Superior Institutional Access” that provide 2x-4x Bitcoin exposure amplification unavailable to spot ETFs.

The financing mechanisms reveal structural vulnerabilities. Mining companies like Marathon Digital face “razor-thin and deteriorating margins, often being structurally unprofitable below ~$100k BTC” with Bitcoin constituting 50-80% of their assets.

The research notes that these firms face high liquidation risk due to short-term cash needs during downturns.

Similarly, Metaplanet also exemplifies this aggressive accumulation, doubling Bitcoin holdings every 60 days for 475 days while utilizing zero-interest convertible bonds worth ¥270.36 billion.

The company filed shelf registrations for ¥555 billion in perpetual preferred shares, targeting 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing 1% the total Bitcoin supply.

Credit Cycle Vulnerability Threatens Corporate Bitcoin Experiment

The research warns of structural risks when “interest payments become unserviceable, refinancing costs spike, equity issuance turns non-accretive, and boards question the Bitcoin strategy itself.”

Most companies lack sustainable business models beyond Bitcoin appreciation, creating dangerous dependencies on continued price momentum.

Rising interest rates amplify negative carry, while Bitcoin price stagnation over 2-3 years could erode conviction and make equity issuance dilutive.

The study notes “there is no lender of last resort, no circuit breaker, and no refinancing facility” when Bitcoin carry trades break, making risks “binary and reflexive.”

Presumably due to the weakening risk appetite, Strategy is already facing multiple class-action lawsuits alleging misleading statements about Bitcoin strategy profitability and risks.

However, the company maintains unique advantages through index inclusion, providing passive flows from $35 trillion in equity markets and $60 trillion in credit markets compared to Bitcoin ETFs’ $700 billion access.

Most recently, Kazakhstan has also launched Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF, while Norway’s sovereign wealth fund increased indirect Bitcoin exposure by 192% through equity stakes in Coinbase, Metaplanet, and Strategy.

These developments support Maliepaard’s prediction that “more private enterprises will reveal significant BTC positions” as market infrastructure matures.

The research concludes that for the strategy to succeed long-term, “Bitcoin must evolve from digital property to digital capital,” which generates yield without custodianship requirements.

Until Bitcoin becomes productive through yield-bearing mechanisms, most corporate treasury experiments face potential failure during adverse credit cycles.

However, Maliepaard remains optimistic about long-term prospects, predicting that “the familiar boom-and-bust framing of Bitcoin cycles will start to fade” as adoption widens across corporate and sovereign balance sheets.

He believes that “if debt-financed acquisition of hard assets like land and real estate has historically compounded value, applying the same playbook to Bitcoin could reshape market dynamics entirely,” with even aggressive price forecasts potentially proving conservative.

TeraWulf and Fluidstack sign 200MW, 10-year AI hosting agreement, with Google joining the project

TeraWulf and Fluidstack sign 200MW, 10-year AI hosting agreement, with Google joining the project

PANews reported on August 14th that TeraWulf Inc. announced on its website that it has signed two 10-year high-performance computing hosting agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack, providing over 200MW
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
ALL4 Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining App

ALL4 Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining App

Say goodbye to high barriers to entry: ALL4 Mining launches XRP cloud mining app, allowing holders of popular tokens like BTC and ETH to easily earn stable daily returns. ALL4 Mining today announced the official launch of its new mobile cloud mining app, designed to help everyday users mine XRP (Ripple). XRP is known for its fast transaction confirmations and low fees, making it ideal for cloud mining. Users only need to hold XRP to convert it into mining power through the ALL4 Mining platform . Without expensive hardware or a complex setup, users can start mining and may earn up to $10,000 or more per day. A spokesperson for ALL4 Mining said: "Our new mobile app marks a significant milestone in truly democratizing AI-powered mining in the digital currency sector, enabling users to quickly participate in the emerging mining landscape. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the cryptocurrency industry, cloud mining is entering a new era of intelligence and automation." ALL4 Mining, a global crypto infrastructure platform, today officially announced the launch of its AI-powered mobile cloud mining app. The app uses XRP to activate Bitcoin miners, providing global users with a smarter and more convenient mining experience and a more efficient and convenient solution for Bitcoin passive income. What Is ALL4 Mining? How Can You Easily Start Your Cryptocurrency Journey? ALL4 Mining is a global cloud mining platform founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK. Leveraging its proprietary AI-powered computing power scheduling system, the platform provides users with low-cost, intelligent mining services for Bitcoin and other mainstream digital currencies. The platform supports mobile operations, serves over 200 countries, and has over 9 million users. Platform Benefits Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration . Daily payouts. No additional service or management fees. The platform accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g., DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement. The company's affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $40,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support. With the ALL4 Mining AI cloud mining platform, anyone can easily participate in mining without having to purchase mining equipment or acquire specialized skills. In just three steps, you can begin your journey to passive income from digital assets. Step 1: Register an Account Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a Plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you're looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you. Step 3: Start Earning Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. You can get stable passive income by participating in the following contracts: Contract Price The Term Daily Profit Total income (principal + profit) Capital Return $100 2 days $4 $100+$8=$108 Yes $1400 13 days $18.2 $1400+$236.6=$1636.6 Yes $3000 20 days $42 $3000+$840=$3840 Yes $5000 31 days $74 $5000+$2294=$7294 Yes $10,000 40 days $170 $10,000+6800=$16,800 Yes $30,000 50 days $540 $30,000+$27,000=$57,000 Yes $50,000 48 days $930 $50,000+$44,640=$94,640 Yes ( Click to view more online contracts ) Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. When your account reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw it to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits. AI Mining: Breaking Down Traditional Barriers and Creating Greater Value for XRP Traditional mining is costly, energy-intensive, and requires complex technical knowledge, making it nearly inaccessible to the average investor. ALL4 Mining's innovative AI cloud mining platform breaks down these barriers, allowing investors to easily activate Bitcoin mining rigs using XRP (Ripple) and potentially earn up to $10,000 per day. Join the cloud mining revolution today by visiting the official website or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments has never been easier or more secure. Click to download Google Apps.
