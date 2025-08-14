Solana could hit $250 in August, but Remittix aims to push past 1,000% gains with CEX reveal

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Solana (SOL) is making headlines as traders speculate it could reach $250 in August. While this sensational top-line figure is getting all the attention, there’s another relatively unnoticed rising project in the shadows.

Remittix (RTX) is an inter-border crypto solution that makes digital currency and real-world payments meet. With Q3 wallet launch and presale dates looming, RTX is unnoticedly building momentum among cryptocurrency users looking for practical utility and long-term adoption potential.

Expansion of Solana’s ecosystem attracts a lot of interest from investors

Solana’s positive outlook is based on its blockchain expansion and ongoing ecosystem development. SOL currently sits at $202.15, up 14.15%, with a market capitalization of $108.88 billion. Trading volume has reached $12.68 billion, an increase of 120.95%, displaying healthy market activity.

These statistics indicate why SOL is such a prominent issue for investors following potential short-term rewards. However, the greater crypto environment points to projects that have utility in the real world.

What’s helping Remittix win market attention

While Solana gets top billing, Remittix addresses a pain point in the real world of payments. It allows customers to send cryptocurrency to banks directly in over 30 countries, and it accepts multiple fiat and digital currencies.

The RTX presale has brought in $19.4 million, with more than 598 million tokens sold at the current rate of $0.0944. Early customers get a 50% bonus on the tokens as well as a chance to be entered into the $250,000 Remittix giveaway, so becoming a member is strategic and justified.

Remittix’s rapid rise: What’s behind it

Global Coverage: Direct remittance to 30+ countries.

Real-Life Adoption: Designed for real-life, cross-border remittances.

Wallet Beta Q3: Mobile-first design with real-time FX conversion.

Security First: CertiK-audited for trust and transparency.

Presale Momentum and Future CEX Listing

Remittix is about to reach the $20 million presale milestone. On achievement, the first CEX listing will be revealed, leading to increased liquidity and global exposure. This move also represents the final barrier for the 40% bonus and incentivizes early-stage investment.

Over $19.4 million raised with strong community backing.

40% bonus tokens available immediately.

$250,000 giveaway to incentivize early adoption.

CEX listing for wider accessibility and market visibility.

With the beta wallet in Q3 2025, Remittix is well-positioned to fuel real-world adoption. With investors now focused beyond price speculation, projects such as RTX are gaining traction for delivering real-world utility, cross-border support, and a well-defined roadmap for mainstream adoption.

