Puffer Finance launches UniFi V2 testnet, advancing Ethereum native infrastructure

2025/08/14 23:50
PANews reported on August 14th that Puffer Finance announced the official launch of the UniFi V2 testnet, supporting rollup technology based on Ethereum, offering sub-second confirmations, atomic L2→L1 withdrawals, the EIP-7702 smart wallet standard, optional governance, a customizable fee market, and KYC gating or a fully open chain. The upgrade introduces real-time proofing across multiple TEEs, MEV and priority fee sharing, and an EigenLayer-based AVS mechanism. All upgrades are compatible and will be deployed gradually, with the core metrics shifting to transaction volume and speed.

