Dormant Bitcoin Vaults Stir: 1,799 BTC Worth $212.77M Moves After Years of Silence

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 05:35
Bitcoin
BTC$118,232.18-4.50%

Since Aug. 10, following a string of four 100 BTC transactions from 2012, nearly 1,800 BTC—worth over $212 million—has moved for the first time in years over the past four days.

Old-School Bitcoin Stashes Continue to Wake

After our report on 400 BTC shifting from separate bitcoin addresses first established in 2012, another similar transaction followed that same day from the wallet tagged “17P8XS,” sending 100 BTC from an address created on July 20, 2012.

It appears, later on between blocks 909724 and 909897, this same holder came back to move another 800 BTC, spread across eight separate 100 BTC transactions. In the four days since our report, a total of 10 transfers from long-dormant 2012 wallets have moved 900.50201735 BTC valued at $106 million.

One of those transactions was a comparatively modest move of 0.50000904 BTC, btcparser.com stats show. While bitcoin prices climbed over the past week despite today’s massive turbulence, 17 unique wallets from 2013 moved 434.57813656 BTC valued at $51.39 million over the four-day span.

Of these, 16 transfers were for exactly 25 BTC each. The activity in August didn’t end there—12 wallets created between 2014 and 2017 sent 464.10948194 BTC worth $54.88 million, marking their first movement since inception.

Much like July—though perhaps not quite as dramatic—August is shaping up to be another captivating month for dormant bitcoin awakenings. Longtime holders seem to be taking note that prices have never been higher, with some choosing to cash out while others simply reposition their digital fortunes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001284-8.15%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004757-31.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01538-9.20%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629-0.15%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001101-10.77%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.05189+1.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.16561-5.63%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Mesh Funding Tops $130M to Expand Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Mesh Funding Tops $130M to Expand Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Mesh announced it obtained additional funding on Aug. 14, 2025, with Paypal Ventures among the key investors. The capital raise brings the company’s total funding beyond $130 million. Mesh Bolsters War Chest With Investor Injection Investors in this round include Paypal Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Uphold, Mirana Ventures, SBI Investment, Overlook Ventures, Kingsway Capital, Moderne Ventures […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 04:20

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Mesh Funding Tops $130M to Expand Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Says U.S. Will Not Buy Bitcoin For Strategic Reserve: Fox News

The next memecoin that could turn $100 into $100,000