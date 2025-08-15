Huang Licheng opened a $113 million long position in BTC and ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $2.22 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 15th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after last night’s drop, Maji Big Brother Huang Licheng opened a long position worth $113 million:
- Opened a long position of 22,000 ETH, worth $100 million, at an opening price of $4,662, with a current floating loss of $2.22 million;
- Opened a long position of 115 BTC, worth $13.61 million, with an opening price of $118,202.
