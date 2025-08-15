A wallet sold 2,099 ETH, and a total of 6,194 ETH was sold in the past two days.

PANews
2025/08/15 08:31
Ethereum
ETH$4,645.64-2.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001937-9.86%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02945-2.25%

PANews reported on August 15th that a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation, but possibly not operated by the foundation, has sold 2,099 ETH worth $9.61 million, according to Onchain Lens monitoring. Over the past two days, the wallet has sold a total of 6,194 ETH for $28.36 million worth of DAI. Eleven minutes ago, the wallet received 3,000 ETH worth $13.69 million, which it expects to sell.

Yesterday , Hsiao-Wei Wang, Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, tweeted that the 2,794.87 ETH sold by an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation, as reported by monitoring agencies, was not an operation by the Foundation. As early as the 2014 ICO, approximately 9% of the ETH supply was allocated to the Ethereum Foundation (EF); today, the EF's share is less than 0.3% of the total supply. Therefore, after 10 years, you might find a large number of addresses associated with the Ethereum Foundation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli military said Iran had launched missiles at Israel. Some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes.
MAY
MAY$0.05116--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:07
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.014176-11.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.73+0.99%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:55

Trending News

More

Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

Scam Sniffer: A user lost 140 ETH an hour ago due to copying the wrong address

Treasury Secretary Confirms US to Acquire Bitcoin for Reserve via Budget-Neutral Tactics