BIS researchers propose scoring system for crypto wallets based on transfer history

PANews
2025/08/15 08:47
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05823-7.14%

PANews reported on August 15th, DL News reported, that researchers at the Bank for International Settlements proposed in a new paper to score individuals based on their cryptocurrency transfer history. Cryptocurrencies that have been traded through suspected criminal wallets or protocols commonly used for money laundering may receive a lower score. Each country could set a threshold score to determine whether a user can convert that cryptocurrency into fiat currency. This system would target tokens associated with illegal activities while also aiming to maintain the permissionless nature of blockchain, eliminating the need to collect user data.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli military said Iran had launched missiles at Israel. Some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes.
MAY
MAY$0.05116--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:07
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.014176-11.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.73+0.99%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:55

Trending News

More

Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

Scam Sniffer: A user lost 140 ETH an hour ago due to copying the wrong address

Treasury Secretary Confirms US to Acquire Bitcoin for Reserve via Budget-Neutral Tactics