KULR Technology, a publicly listed company, reported a net income of $8.14 million in the second quarter, thanks to its growing Bitcoin holdings.

PANews reported on August 15th that KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), a company specializing in Bitcoin and financial services, announced its second-quarter results. The company reported revenue of $3.97 million, a 63% year-over-year increase, its highest quarterly revenue to date. Net income was $8.14 million, primarily driven by an increase in Bitcoin holdings to 1,021 BTC, and a reported Bitcoin return of 291.2%.

