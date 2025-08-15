Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed digital asset finance company Oblong released its second-quarter financial results report ending June 30, 2025, disclosing that based on its TAO treasury strategy, it had purchased 5,025 TAO tokens in the second quarter and increased its holdings by 16,506 TAO tokens after the second quarter. It has currently purchased and pledged a total of 21,613 TAO tokens to support the decentralized AI network Bittensor.

