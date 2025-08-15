A whale sold 9,109.6 ETH, nearly doubling its profit to $19.64 million.

2025/08/15 11:27

PANews reported on August 15th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who bought ETH at $1,802 in early May took profits and liquidated all 9,109.6 ETH in the early morning hours of this morning after the price fell. This resulted in a profit of $19.64 million, nearly doubling their holdings. The whale spent a total of $21.52 million to purchase and hold these ETH at an average price of $2,363 between January and May of this year. Following the price drop last night, they sold their holdings at $4,519 early this morning, netting back $41.16 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

