XRP Payments Program by Wellgistics Health Transforms Pharma Transactions

2025/08/15 09:30
XRP storms into the pharmaceutical sector as Wellgistics Health unveils a groundbreaking payment network, slashing delays, cutting costs, and transforming how pharmacies move money instantly.

Wellgistics Health Launches XRP Program to Revolutionize Pharmacy Payments

Wellgistics Health Inc. (Nasdaq: WGRX) announced on Aug. 13, 2025, “the launch of its Ripple Labs-powered XRP Implementation Program, giving independent pharmacies access to blockchain-based payments in the prescription drug space for the first time.” The program, one of the first large-scale healthcare deployments of XRP for prescription drug transactions, offers near-instant settlements, lower transaction costs, and direct transfers without intermediaries. CEO Brian Norton noted that independent pharmacy owners understand blockchain’s transformative potential as it scales across the industry.

The initiative, supported by RxERP—a serialized pharmaceutical ecommerce and enterprise resource planning platform—manages onboarding, transaction execution, and compliance oversight. Wellgistics Health stated:

The XRP ledger’s speed and scalability are tailored to the demands of the pharmaceutical supply chain, with the platform designed to help pharmacies improve liquidity, avoid banking delays, and track payments securely.

COO Tony Madsen highlighted that while the current phase focuses on streamlining payments to distributors, the long-term goal is a fully frictionless pharmacy payment ecosystem.

Regulatory safeguards have been a central focus, with the company affirming:

“The system provides secure, traceable transactions while safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining privacy at every stage,” the company added. Future expansion includes onboarding pharmaceutical manufacturers and launching direct-to-patient programs, allowing home delivery of medications under physician oversight. Although some critics remain skeptical about blockchain’s longevity in healthcare, proponents point to cryptocurrency-based settlement systems as tools to cut costs, improve transparency, and strengthen operational efficiency across the sector.

