Coinbase Slashes Low-Quality Account Restrictions by 90% With AI and Voice Support

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 10:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244-9.72%

Account restrictions are being crushed as Coinbase unleashes AI-powered compliance, voice support, and self-service tools to deliver faster resolutions and seamless control for crypto users.

Coinbase Turns the Tide on Account Restrictions With Self-Service and Speed

Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 14 that it is implementing a range of user experience and security upgrades focused on minimizing disruption caused by account restrictions. Outlined in a detailed roadmap on its engineering blog, the Q3 and Q4 2025 enhancements include automated in-app Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD), AI-driven compliance automation, voice-based support with activity logs, and customizable security options such as Consensus 2FA and Time Delay. These features aim to streamline resolution processes while ensuring regulatory integrity and user trust.

Coinbase stated:

CEO Brian Armstrong reinforced this progress on social media platform X: “More good progress around account restrictions. Some details: – Decreased low-quality account restrictions by over 90% – Massively improved fraud models – Added new in-app self-service fix options. And we’ve got a lot of new updates shipping soon too. We’re focusing on bringing faster resolutions, more accurate detection and even better self service flows. Great work by the team!”

The company added: “We are constantly seeking ways to improve the user experience, streamline processes, and reduce customer friction.” Low-quality account restrictions at Coinbase are security measures that limit account functionality. Triggered by suspicious activity like unusual logins, failed payments, or identity verification issues, these automated restrictions protect users and the platform from fraud and illicit activities.

A key part of this initiative is the automation of Enhanced Due Diligence. As Coinbase explained:

“Coinbase is moving toward automated, in-app Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) to make this experience faster, smoother, and more precise,” the crypto exchange stressed. For complex cases that require direct assistance, Coinbase is also introducing new communication tools: “When automated remedies are not enough, customers can now opt for direct voice-calling support. Activity logs, meanwhile, make it easier for our support team to investigate and resolve issues during the call.”

These combined improvements reflect a broader push by Coinbase to offer users greater control, faster service, and reduced false positives without compromising compliance. While centralized platforms have faced criticism for rigid account controls, Coinbase’s roadmap signals a shift toward flexibility and transparency that could help reconcile security requirements with a smoother crypto experience.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Powell: Banks can provide banking services and conduct related business to the cryptocurrency industry

Powell: Banks can provide banking services and conduct related business to the cryptocurrency industry

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: Banks can provide banking services to the cryptocurrency industry and conduct related businesses, provided that the safety and soundness
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 22:41
The crypto market suffered setbacks across the board, with the Meme sector leading the decline of more than 8%, and ETH falling below $4,500 at one point.

The crypto market suffered setbacks across the board, with the Meme sector leading the decline of more than 8%, and ETH falling below $4,500 at one point.

PANews reported on August 15th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market suffered across the board over the past 24 hours, with declines ranging from 2% to 9% due
Moonveil
MORE$0.09826-2.32%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001956-2.05%
Ethereum
ETH$4,629.15-2.85%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 10:44
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0654-9.38%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+4.73%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1756-14.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30

Trending News

More

Powell: Banks can provide banking services and conduct related business to the cryptocurrency industry

The crypto market suffered setbacks across the board, with the Meme sector leading the decline of more than 8%, and ETH falling below $4,500 at one point.

Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

Hacker "0x17E0" panic-sold 4,958 ETH, locking in $9.75 million in profits

The new address that opened a PEPE position the day before yesterday is suspected to have bought another $1.21 million of PEPE in the early morning, with a current floating loss of about $140,000.