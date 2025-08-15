[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 15, 2025 – Crypto Market Slumps on Hot US PPI, XRP Drops 6%, ETH Tests $4.5K

The crypto market saw broad declines over the past 24 hours after US July PPI data came in hotter than expected, dampening hopes for a September rate cut. Meme tokens led the sell-off with an 8.62% drop, as PEPE, SPX6900, and Fartcoin plunged over 10% each. Ethereum fell 2.43%, briefly slipping under $4,500 before rebounding, while Bitcoin dropped 3.85% to below $119,000. XRP is also trading at $3.12, down 6.4% in the past 24 hours. Losses extended across sectors, though SKALE surged nearly 48% in a rare upside move.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

