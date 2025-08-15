Solana ETFs Face SEC Delay, Decision Postponed to October

CryptoNews
2025/08/15 12:17
NEAR
NEAR$2.84-4.79%
Threshold
T$0.01686-5.70%
Solana
SOL$197.05-4.76%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00246931-1.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09916-2.80%

The US regulator has extended its review period for two Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filings to October 16, 2025.

The SEC said that the extension allows “sufficient time to consider” Solana ETF proposals from Bitwise and 21Shares, which were originally due on August 17.

“The Commission finds that it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider,” the Thursday filing read.

The maximum 60-day extension authority will be the final deadline for approval or denial.

Further, the agency has also delayed proposals from Canary Funds and Marinade Finance, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted.

“Suspect we won’t see too many more of these,” he wrote on X. “We’re expecting standard spot Solana ETFs to be approved by mid-October at the latest.”

Solana ETFs Approval Likely in October?

Despite the SEC’s delay on altcoin ETF decisions, Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, is optimistic that a broad array of crypto ETFs will hit markets soon.

Speaking to CNBC, he explained how regulatory tailwinds and record inflows into Bitcoin and Ether funds are driving altcoin momentum. He said that the new rules would trigger a flood of product launches in the coming months.

Andrejs Balans, Risk Manager at YouHodler, told Cryptonews that aside from Bitcoin and Ethereum, projects like Solana and Polkadot have attracted institutional interest, but are still considered experimental.

“Only a few of these are likely to survive long enough to gain serious attention from major capital allocators.”

SOL Surged Past $200, Indicates Strong Uptrend

Solana price rose to $209 on Thursday, amid soaring discussions over the potential Solana ETF launch in the US. Per CoinMarketCap, the 24-hour low and high are $195.26 and $209.67, respectively.

CoinGlass data noted massive buying in the derivatives market. Open interest (OI) has increased near its recent record of $12, which indicates that traders are positioning for the continuation of this uptrend.

Additionally, crypto liquidations in the past 24 hours have surged to $800 million, including $50 million worth of SOL long positions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

The firm is fresh off a massively successful initial public offering in June and is riding the coattails of a pro-crypto Congress. Stablecoin Giant Circle Rakes in $658M in Revenue Circle (NYSE: CRCL), the world’s second largest stablecoin issuer, is having a stellar year so far, exceeding revenue expectations in its debut quarterly earnings report […]
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005244-35.44%
Propy
PRO$0.8067-4.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0923+4.05%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 12:30
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005244-35.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/15 09:25
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00246789-1.25%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1644+8.30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:03

Trending News

More

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission clarifies robust custody standards for virtual asset trading platforms