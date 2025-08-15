Bessent Clarifies US Bitcoin Plans, Says Treasury Buys Will Be Budget Neutral

CryptoNews
2025/08/15 11:47
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14996+3.99%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03465+10.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.221-5.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,137.54-2.22%
GET
GET$0.012144-2.50%

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has walked back earlier remarks that the US would not acquire BTC for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a shift that has left the policy direction murky.

Speaking on Fox News on Thursday, Bessent told anchor Maria Bartiromo that while Washington intends to develop a reserve “to get into the 21st century,” it will not be buying coins outright. Instead, the government plans to use confiscated Bitcoin and stop liquidating those holdings.

“We’re not going to be buying that, but we are going to use confiscated assets and continue to build that up,” he said. “We’re going to stop selling that.” He estimated the value of the current reserve at between $15b-$20b US dollars.

Bessent Moves To Reassure On Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Approach

Later in the day, Bessent appeared to soften his stance. In an X post, he said Bitcoin forfeited to the federal government will serve as the foundation of the reserve established under President Donald Trump’s March executive order.

He added that the Treasury is “committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world.’”

The remarks contrasted with his earlier categorical dismissal of Bitcoin purchases, sparking confusion among market observers and political critics.

The Trump administration has shifted positions on crypto policy before. On the campaign trail, Trump spoke of a dedicated Bitcoin stockpile. The initiative later expanded to include other tokens such as Ethereum, Solana, XRP and Cardano.

Ultimately, his executive orders created two separate pools, a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a broader digital asset stockpile that holds other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Hits $124k Before Reversing On Inflation Fears

The clarification came on the same day Bitcoin surged to a record high above $124,000 before quickly reversing. The milestone showed how sentiment around policy can move in step with broader financial conditions.

Doug Colkitt, a founding contributor at Fogo Chain, said the new peak showed “how much momentum and liquidity were building in risk assets ahead of the PPI print.”

But he warned the reversal shows that “even the strongest crypto rallies remain tethered to macro forces, especially when inflation surprises force investors to rethink rate-cut timelines.”

For Bessent, the balancing act is clear. He must show the administration is serious about building a Bitcoin reserve without rattling financial markets or opening the government to accusations of reckless spending.

His repeated clarifications reflect the political sensitivity of the issue. They also show how deeply the Trump administration has tied its crypto stance to a broader economic message of sovereignty and modernization.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

The firm is fresh off a massively successful initial public offering in June and is riding the coattails of a pro-crypto Congress. Stablecoin Giant Circle Rakes in $658M in Revenue Circle (NYSE: CRCL), the world’s second largest stablecoin issuer, is having a stellar year so far, exceeding revenue expectations in its debut quarterly earnings report […]
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005244-35.44%
Propy
PRO$0.8067-4.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0923+4.05%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 12:30
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005244-35.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/15 09:25
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00246789-1.25%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1644+8.30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:03

Trending News

More

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission clarifies robust custody standards for virtual asset trading platforms