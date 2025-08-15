Ronin will upgrade from a sidechain to Ethereum L2, and is expected to be completed in Q1 or Q2 of next year.

PANews
2025/08/15 11:49
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%

PANews reported on August 15th that Ronin announced on Twitter that it will upgrade from an Ethereum sidechain to Ethereum L2. Ronin, a gaming-centric public chain, was established four years ago due to the need for a faster and more efficient network for Axie Infinity. At the time, Ethereum's scaling roadmap was in its infancy. Today, Ethereum transaction costs and speeds are better than ever. The upgrade also introduces Proof-of-Distribution (PoD), a novel mechanism designed to reward long-term developers. Validator management is currently reviewing the upgrade proposal, and the final hard fork for the Ronin L2 upgrade is expected to be completed in the first or second quarter of 2026.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

The firm is fresh off a massively successful initial public offering in June and is riding the coattails of a pro-crypto Congress. Stablecoin Giant Circle Rakes in $658M in Revenue Circle (NYSE: CRCL), the world’s second largest stablecoin issuer, is having a stellar year so far, exceeding revenue expectations in its debut quarterly earnings report […]
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005244-35.44%
Propy
PRO$0.8067-4.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0923+4.05%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 12:30
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005244-35.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/15 09:25
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00246789-1.25%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1644+8.30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:03

Trending News

More

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission clarifies robust custody standards for virtual asset trading platforms