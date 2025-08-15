Arthur Hayes increased holdings in HYPE, LDO, and ENA

PANews reported on August 15th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that Arthur Hayes increased his holdings of HYPE, LDO, and ENA today. Over the past five days, Hayes has purchased a total of 1,750 ETH (worth $7.43 million), 58,631 HYPE (worth $2.62 million), 3.1 million ENA (worth $2.48 million), 1.29 million LDO (worth $1.83 million), 184,610 PENDLE (worth $1.02 million), and 420,000 ETHFI (worth $516,600).
