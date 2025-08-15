Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$131.4 million

PANews
2025/08/15 17:00
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2205-6.49%

According to PANews on August 15, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$131.4 million.

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$32.2259 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$32.1295 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$863,700, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$54,932,300;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$1.9763 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.7893 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

By David Duong , Coinbase Compiled by Tim, PANews Article Overview Coinbase maintains a positive outlook for the third quarter of 2025, but its view on alt season has shifted.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006964-5.00%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002803-12.95%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 16:15
Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

Regarding Stripe, Circle, and Tether’s successive launches of dedicated blockchains, I would like to offer two perspectives: 1) Impact on Ethereum Layer 2: Layer 2s are all working hard to
Wink
LIKE$0.01128+0.58%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6139-2.47%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 17:00
SoSoValue launches its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a prize pool worth over $100,000 USD and a platform for submissions.

SoSoValue launches its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a prize pool worth over $100,000 USD and a platform for submissions.

PANews reported on August 15th that SoSoValue, an AI-driven crypto-finance research startup, announced the launch of its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a record-breaking prize pool of over US$100,000. This
Startup
STARTUP$0.006235+6.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1253-5.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 17:19

Trending News

More

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

SoSoValue launches its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a prize pool worth over $100,000 USD and a platform for submissions.

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?