Brazil Unveils US Tariff Countermeasures as Trade Conflict Worsens

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 16:30
U
U$0.02655-0.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.144-3.30%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13175-4.66%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001906-7.43%

Brazil has unveiled a series of countermeasures to soften the blow that national producers will have to endure as the Trump Administration imposes a 50% tariff regime on exports to the U.S. The measures do not include enacting reciprocal levies, as President Lula stated that these could worsen the already strained bilateral relations.

Brazil Directs Fresh Funding to Alleviate 50% Tariff Blow

Brazil, the eighth-largest economy in the world, is preparing to deal with the effects of the 50% tariff regime enacted by the Trump administration on its exports. On Wednesday, Brazilian authorities unveiled an aid package focused on helping producers of items that will have to pay these levies to soften the effects of these measures.

The Plan, called “Sovereign Brazil,” involves a $5.55 billion credit line that will be used to help these producers, and also another fund directed to issue tax rate cuts to smaller companies.

The plan was enacted by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva via an executive order that will have to be supported and approved by Congress. While Brazil had approved a regulation to allow the government to respond with reciprocal tariffs to this threat, Lula decided against it.

“We are not announcing reciprocity measures. We don’t want, at first, to do anything that could justify worsening our relations,” he stated.

The Trump Administration linked the new 50% regulatory regime to an alleged ongoing censorship campaign by the Brazilian government against U.S.-based social media companies and the “witch hunt” against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently facing trial for his participation in a coup attempt.

Nonetheless, President Lula has rejected U.S. intervention in national policy issues. “We will insist on negotiating… but our sovereignty is untouchable,” he stressed.

More recently, Eduardo Bolsonaro, Brazilian congressman and son of Jair Bolsonaro, warned that the U.S. government would exert more pressure on Brazil by enacting a new set of sanctions and more tariffs.

Talking with Reuters, he said that Brazil “could expect more tariffs, because Brazilian authorities have not changed their behavior.”

Read more: Trump Administration Imposes 50% Tariff on Brazilian Imports

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

By David Duong , Coinbase Compiled by Tim, PANews Article Overview Coinbase maintains a positive outlook for the third quarter of 2025, but its view on alt season has shifted.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006964-5.00%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002803-12.95%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 16:15
Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

Regarding Stripe, Circle, and Tether’s successive launches of dedicated blockchains, I would like to offer two perspectives: 1) Impact on Ethereum Layer 2: Layer 2s are all working hard to
Wink
LIKE$0.01128+0.58%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6139-2.47%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 17:00
SoSoValue launches its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a prize pool worth over $100,000 USD and a platform for submissions.

SoSoValue launches its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a prize pool worth over $100,000 USD and a platform for submissions.

PANews reported on August 15th that SoSoValue, an AI-driven crypto-finance research startup, announced the launch of its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a record-breaking prize pool of over US$100,000. This
Startup
STARTUP$0.006235+6.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1253-5.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 17:19

Trending News

More

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode

Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2?

SoSoValue launches its third annual Researcher Competition, offering a prize pool worth over $100,000 USD and a platform for submissions.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$131.4 million

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure