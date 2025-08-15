Zero friction and 6 other perks: Why Flipster stands out in 2025

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Flipster is emerging as a top choice for pro crypto traders, offering zero-spread trading, ultra-low fees, and yield on active capital.

Crypto exchanges flood the market, but few deliver the reliability and innovation demanded by high-frequency and high-volume traders. With lingering skepticism after disasters like FTX, professional traders prioritize security, cost efficiency, and execution quality above all.

Among the few that have earned serious trust and traction is Flipster, a platform built for pro traders, designed to eliminate friction and maximize trading edge. Here’s why Flipster is rapidly becoming the go-to venue for whales and high-velocity traders alike.

Website: https://flipster.io/en

https://flipster.io/en Sector: Cryptocurrency exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Supported pairs: 400+ perps

400+ perps Zero spread trading: On 20+ major crypto perp pairs, with ultra-tight spreads for the remaining pairs

On 20+ major crypto perp pairs, with ultra-tight spreads for the remaining pairs Fees: Ultra-low taker fees (0.025%-0.05%), with the lowest overall costs once spreads and slippage are factored in

Ultra-low taker fees (0.025%-0.05%), with the lowest overall costs once spreads and slippage are factored in Earn while you trade: Yes, USDT balances generate yield even mid-trade

Yes, USDT balances generate yield even mid-trade Mobile app: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Support: Live chat and Telegram with responsive community team

Live chat and Telegram with responsive community team Languages: English, Chinese

What is Flipster?

Flipster is a crypto perpetuals trading platform engineered by traders, optimized for trading. It promises zero friction: no hidden costs, no spread markups, ultra-fast fills, and the ability to earn yield on deployed capital, all from one platform.

Having exploded onto the scene with an 856% YoY trading volume increase in 2024, Flipster now supports over a million users worldwide across 200 countries. It’s fast becoming a magnet for high-frequency traders, scalpers, whales flipping perps on short time frames.

The zero friction trading experience

For serious traders, milliseconds and basis points matter, and so does transparency. Flipster redefines market access by:

Offering zero spreads on 20+ major perp pairs: Traders see one unified price that reflects their actual entry, cutting out the hidden cost of spread markups entirely. This means every entry and exit is at the true market price, slashing friction and slippage that erode returns on other platforms.

Ultra-tight spreads on 380+ additional perps: ​​Even outside zero-spread pairs, Flipster offers some of the most competitive spreads in the industry, maintaining an edge on total trading cost.

Fast, reliable execution: Orders execute instantly, even during peak volatility or large-size trades, ensuring traders don’t miss a critical market move.

Only taker fees, no maker orders: The platform’s fee model removes complexity and hidden costs, creating a crystal-clear cost structure.

Earn while you trade: USDT balances automatically generate yield, whether parked or actively deployed in trades. This capital efficiency feature transforms idle funds into a passive income stream, maximizing returns for whales who move massive capital daily.

Why pro traders choose Flipster

Cost efficiency that scales: High-frequency traders and whales know every basis point counts. Flipster’s zero-spread model combined with low taker fees delivers the lowest effective trading cost, especially valuable when executing tens or hundreds of millions daily.

Earn while you trade: Balances held in USDT automatically generate yield, even while actively deployed in trades. This means traders’ capital is always working, turning idle funds into passive income without interrupting their strategies.

Extensive market access: Access over 400 perpetual futures with up to 100x leverage. Traders can tailor their exposure across diverse digital assets without switching platforms or compromising speed.

Advanced trading features: Flipster’s social trading tools, leaderboard competitions, and time-trigger orders add strategic depth. Time-trigger orders allow trades to be scheduled by clock time, syncing with market opens or macro events, a rare feature appreciated by professional traders.

VIP tier system and rewards: Tier-based fee discounts reward volume traders based on either their 30-day trading volume or 24-hour average asset balance, while the Referral and Affiliate programs offer incentives for traders and influencers looking to scale.

Rock-solid security: Flipster is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and employs institutional-grade MPC cold-wallet custody with Fireblocks, 2FA, and ongoing audits. Proof of Reserves and full 1:1 backing give users peace of mind that funds are safe and transparent.

What’s missing

Flipster currently does not support fiat deposits, which may deter new retail users, but this is a non-issue for crypto-native traders operating entirely within digital assets.

Conclusion

Flipster delivers a zero friction, zero spread trading environment tailored for pro traders who demand performance, cost transparency, and capital efficiency. Its unique blend of seamless execution and the ability to earn yield on active capital makes it a rare breed in a sea of fragmented exchanges.

For high-velocity whales and high-frequency traders, Flipster offers a strategic advantage: reduce costs, improve execution clarity, and maximize returns, all from a single platform.

