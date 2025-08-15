Huma, Arf, and Geoswift bring same-day settlements to merchants in Asia

2025/08/15 20:45

Timezone differences and banking hours often push payments in Asia to the next day.

Summary
  • Huma, Arf, and Geoswift to provide same-day settlement for merchants in Asia
  • Sellers on global e-commerce often have to wait a full business day to receive payouts
  • PayFi Network bypasses traditional banking bottlenecks

Traditional banking creates significant payment bottlenecks, especially in Asia. For this reason, on Friday, August 14, Huma Finance, the company behind PayFi, partnered with Arf, Geoswift, and PolyFlow to offer same-day payouts to sellers on global e-commerce platforms.

The solution is particularly needed in Asia, home to one of the largest seller communities. There, timezone differences and banking hours often create significant payment delays. For instance, if a buyer in the U.S. initiates a payment after banks in Asia close, the seller will only receive the funds on the next business day.

PayFi bypasses banking limitations

Huma Finance runs the PayFi network, which coordinates payouts, provides stablecoin liquidity, and embeds AML/KYC checks for compliance. Arf provides settlement rails that bridge stablecoin liquidity with local fiat currencies.

Geoswift receives the payout triggers and funds merchant accounts as soon as the instructions are received. This enables the network to offer payments in hours rather than days.

Cross-border payments have long been one of the key use cases for crypto and stablecoins. Still, the system has a long way to go. According to McKinsey, stablecoin circulation accounts for $30 billion in daily transactions, which is less than 1% of all money flows.

