Qubic releases 51% attack experiment report: 6 blocks were reorganized and 60 blocks were isolated during the period

PANews reported on August 15th that the Qubic mining pool achieved over 51% dominance of the Monero network's hash rate in its latest experiment, resulting in six block reorganizations and the orphaning of 60 blocks. Preliminary official reports indicate that Qubic mined approximately 80% of Monero blocks within two hours, earning a total of 750 XMR and 7 million XTM. The remaining unsold Tari and newly mined XTM, totaling 1.72 billion Qubic, were destroyed, valued at approximately $55,000. Miners and hash rate contributors received 6.22 billion Qubic rewards, equivalent to approximately $200,000. The network's peak hash rate reached 2.71 GH/s, representing 52% of the global Monero hash rate. This experiment is ongoing, and independent experts are evaluating the impact of this 51% dominance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.