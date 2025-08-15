Galaxy Digital secures $1.4b for its Helios AI hub

2025/08/15 22:30
Galaxy Digital has secured a $1.4 billion loan to upgrade its Helios data center in Texas.

Summary
  • Galaxy Digital secured $1.4B in debt financing for its Helios data center
  • The company put up $350 million of its own capital to secure the deal
  • Helios data center will power AI applications and high-performance computing

Galaxy Digital is expanding its AI compute capabilities. On Friday, August 15, Galaxy Digital announced that it had secured $1.4 billion in debt financing. The funds will support the development of its Helios data center campus in West Texas.

Galaxy Digital put up $350 million in equity, while the remainder of the construction cost will be covered by the debt. At full capacity after the upgrades, the Helios data center could support up to 3.5 GW of power, making it one of the largest in the world.

Galaxy plans to transform Helios into an AI hub

Galaxy Digital is diversifying its data center from crypto mining to AI compute infrastructure. The facility’s location in Texas enables it to benefit from cheap energy and a favorable regulatory environment.

