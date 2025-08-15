$640 Million Flows Into Ether ETFs as Bitcoin ETFs Notch 7th Day of Gains

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 22:30
GAINS
GAINS$0.0275-2.41%
Major
MAJOR$0.15958-3.60%

Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) scored another $640 million in inflows, marking their eighth consecutive day in the green, while bitcoin ETFs logged a seventh straight day of gains with $231 million despite sharp outflows in several major funds. Record-breaking trading volumes underscored the market’s feverish pace.

Ether ETFs Extend Streak to 8 Days With Bitcoin ETFs Overcoming Heavy Outflows to Stay Green

Crypto ETF momentum is refusing to cool. Thursday, August 14, saw ether ETFs bank another $639.61 million, extending their inflow streak to eight consecutive sessions, while bitcoin ETFs eked out $230.93 million to stretch their own run to seven days, despite heavy selling pressure in key products.

Ether ETFs continued their domination. Blackrock’s ETHA led with $519.68 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH at $56.94 million. Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust added $60.73 million, and Invesco’s QETH closed the list with $2.26 million. For the third day in a row, not a single ether ETF saw outflows. Turnover was a massive $4.22 billion, keeping net assets steady at $29.22 billion.

$640 Million Flows Into Ether ETFs As Bitcoin ETFs Notch 7th Day of Gains

On the bitcoin side, Blackrock’s IBIT was the star, pulling in a staggering $523.74 million. Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust chipped in $7.32 million, but gains were challenged by sizable exits. Ark 21shares’ ARKB shed $149.92 million, Fidelity’s FBTC lost $113.47 million, and Bitwise’s BITB saw $30.87 million leave. Vaneck’s HODL also recorded a $5.85 million exit.

Even so, IBIT’s haul was strong enough to keep the day in the green. Trading activity hit a fresh record at $6.20 billion, though total net assets dipped to $153.43 billion.

Eight straight days of ETH inflows, record-high volumes, and BTC resilience in the face of selling, the ETF race is heating up fast.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09425-2.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.47686+3.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08067-7.33%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2116-1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-3.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

Flock can be seen as a combination of Bittensor + Nous Research + Virtuals.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-3.14%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.19034-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 08:20

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 15: Bessent U-Turns On BTC Buys, JPMorgan Sees ETH Stablecoin Surge, Coinbase Spies Alt Season, SOL ETFs Delayed