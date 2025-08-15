[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 15: Bessent U-Turns On BTC Buys, JPMorgan Sees ETH Stablecoin Surge, Coinbase Spies Alt Season, SOL ETFs Delayed

Insidebitcoins
2025/08/15 16:50
U
U$0,0276+2,22%
Solana
SOL$184,58-4,96%
Bitcoin
BTC$117 144,5-0,62%
Ethereum
ETH$4 385,19-3,50%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0,002501-12,12%

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backtracked on comments that the government would not buy Bitcoin for its strategic reserve, helping spark $1 billion in liquidations. Meanwhile, JPMorgan sees ETH rising on stablecoin adoption, Coinbase predicts altcoin season, and the SEC has extended a review of SOL ETFs. Follow live updates below.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09425-2,84%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0,47686+3,63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08067-7,33%
HIVE
HIVE$0,2116-1,44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,12-3,14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

Flock can be seen as a combination of Bittensor + Nous Research + Virtuals.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,12-3,14%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0,19034-0,42%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 08:20

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Disassembling the training platform Flock: The "new Bittensor" for AI applications

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$397 million, mainly due to the short position