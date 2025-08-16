NovaEx unveils zero-slippage trading suite with insurance-backed execution guarantees

Crypto.news
2025/08/16 00:28
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005979-1.36%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1374-5.04%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12611-3.31%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

NovaEx is setting a new standard in crypto trading with zero-slippage execution, market order protection, and insurance-backed trade guarantees.

Table of Contents

  • Zero-slippage TP/SL and market order protection
  • Trade with confidence in any market
  • Advanced matching engine and conditional order system
  • Insurance-backed execution: A new industry benchmark
  • Join the zero-slippage revolution
  • About NovaEx
Summary
  • NovaEx introduces zero-slippage Stop-Loss/Take-Profit and market order protection for precise trade execution.
  • All protected orders are backed by a dedicated insurance fund to ensure reliability during volatile market conditions.
  • A high-performance matching engine and smart conditional orders offer institutional-grade speed and accuracy for all traders.

August 15, 2025 – Road Town, British Virgin Islands – NovaEx, a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange, launched earlier this year, is now raising the bar for precision trading with its features. These include Zero-Slippage Stop-Loss/Take-Profit, Market Order Protection, and Full Trade Execution Guarantees, all backed by a dedicated insurance fund designed to ensure reliability even in volatile market conditions.

Building on its security-first foundation, NovaEx now offers professional and everyday traders an unmatched level of control, transparency, and reliability in every trade, even during periods of extreme market volatility.

“We believe serious trading deserves serious protection,” said the NovaEx leadership team. “Our new trade protection features are engineered to eliminate slippage, reduce surprise outcomes, and reinforce trust through guaranteed execution.”

Zero-slippage TP/SL and market order protection

NovaEx offers a trade protection system that ensures Stop-Loss and Take-Profit orders are executed at the exact price set by the trader, without compromise. Through real-time liquidity scanning and AI-triggered logic, orders are locked into an optimal price range before they enter the book. Execution is fully automated, and backed by NovaEx’s dedicated insurance fund to ensure promised outcomes, even during flash crashes.

  • No manual intervention needed
  • Zero slippage, even during price gaps
  • Subsidized by an internal execution insurance pool

Trade with confidence in any market

NovaEx also introduces Market Order Slippage Protection, ensuring every trade fills within a protected price band. The feature uses dynamic pricing models to analyze order book depth in real-time, offering stability and precision to both institutional and retail users alike.

  • Dynamic price locking
  • Institutional-grade liquidity
  • <1bps average spread, 99.98% fill rate

Advanced matching engine and conditional order system

At the heart of NovaEx is a low-latency, high-performance matching engine built to handle millions of orders per second. Combined with smart conditional orders and a globally distributed cloud infrastructure, traders can now automate strategies with confidence, knowing execution is precise, secure, and verifiable.

Insurance-backed execution: A new industry benchmark

Every protected order is underwritten by NovaEx’s dedicated insurance fund, providing a new level of accountability in crypto trading. This mechanism shields users from volatility-driven losses and reinforces NovaEx’s mission of trust, fairness, and transparency.

“NovaEx is redefining what it means to trade safely,” the founding team added. “Our insurance-backed precision tools aren’t just features, they’re our promise to traders.”

Join the zero-slippage revolution

With the rollout of these powerful features, NovaEx invites the global trading community to experience a platform built on execution integrity and technological excellence.

Interested investors can sign up for early access and explore the next era of crypto trading on the official NovaEx website.

About NovaEx

NovaEx is a secure, high-performance cryptocurrency exchange offering access to spot and futures markets across a wide range of digital assets. Established in 2024, NovaEx was built to address the rising demand for transparent, scalable, and professional trading infrastructure in the global crypto space. 

With support for a diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies and perpetual futures trading pairs, NovaEx combines deep liquidity with a seamless user experience optimized for both retail and institutional participants.

The platform emphasizes a security-first approach, incorporating encryption standards, two-factor authentication, cold fund storage, and regular system audits to safeguard user assets and operational integrity. NovaEx also features a low-latency matching engine, integrated margin tools, and intuitive interfaces across web and mobile, making it a reliable and accessible choice for traders worldwide.

NovaEx delivers the tools, performance, and trust needed to trade with confidence. Download NovaEx App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum after executing a dramatic shift in its treasury strategy during the second quarter of 2025. In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported that as of June 30, 2025, it held 728,804 ETH, nearly all of which is staked to generate yield. NEW: SharpLink reports Q2 2025 results: ✅ Total Raised: $2.6B ✅ Holdings: 728,804 ETH ($3.3B) ✅ ETH Concentration: 3.95 (98% increase) ✅ New Chairman: Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph ✅ New Co-CEO: Joseph Chalom @joechalom pic.twitter.com/i4HC8hfKoX — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025 Shift to Ethereum as Primary Treasury Asset In early June, SharpLink designated ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, describing the move as a calculated bet on Ethereum’s future as “the core trust commodity of the next-generation financial system.” The company is acquiring ETH through disciplined capital formation and actively managing its holdings to maximize yield and compounding growth. Chairman Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, said SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation and staking strategy distinguishes it from other public companies. “Ethereum is the trust layer for the decentralized economy, and SharpLink is actively compounding value for our fellow stockholders through yield generation and intelligent capital deployment,” he said. Leadership includes Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, a 20-year BlackRock veteran. Since launching the plan, SharpLink has raised over $2.6 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE), at-the-market offerings, and registered direct offerings to fund ETH acquisitions. Rapid ETH Accumulation and Staking Rewards SharpLink reports it has staked nearly 100% of its ETH, generating cumulative rewards of approximately 1,326 ETH to date. The company’s ETH Concentration metric—a measure of accumulation efficiency—has surged 98% from 2.00 to 3.95 in just a few weeks. Management says this reflects a highly accretive scaling of holdings in a short timeframe. Chalom notes that the strategy places SharpLink “at the center of a transformational opportunity in global finance and technology.” Financial Results Impacted by Non-Cash Impairment For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SharpLink reported revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, or 30% of revenue. Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million, with additional non-cash charges including $16.4 million in stock-based compensation linked to the Consensys advisory agreement. The biggest factor in the quarter’s net loss of $103.4 million was an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on liquid-staked-ETH (LsETH) holdings, required under U.S. GAAP accounting rules due to a market price drop to approximately $2,300 during the period. The company stressed that it has not sold or redeemed any LsETH assets. Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation Despite the accounting loss, SharpLink maintains that its Ethereum-focused strategy is designed for long-term shareholder value creation. By combining capital market expertise, strategic partnerships, and active treasury management, the company said it seeks to leverage ETH’s role in decentralized finance to drive both yield and asset appreciation. ETH Price Action On Thursday, Ethereum hit its highest level since November 2021, with market activity showing a decisive tilt toward the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to a CryptoQuant research note, the price of ETH hit $4,781.24 today—its highest level since November 2021 and just shy of its record peak.
U
U$0.028+3.70%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1336-0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022601-0.26%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4866+1.96%
Ethereum
ETH$4,405.35-3.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 00:27
These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

Amid market uncertainty, LILPEPE, XLM & HBAR trade under $1 but show Ethereum-like potential for massive 2026 gains. #partnercontent
Stellar
XLM$0.4225-0.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.011938+7.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02747-2.48%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24434-1.84%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12613-3.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 00:48

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event