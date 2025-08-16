Web3 esports platform Miomi Game integrates AUSD on Polygon

Miomi Game, a web3 esports platform launched on multiple blockchain across the ecosystem, has integrated Polygon to bring gaming prizes in Agora’s stablecoin AUSD to players.

Summary esports platform Miomi Game has added support for Agora stablecoin AUSD on Polygon.

The web3 platform will tap into the stablecoin for crypto prizes.

Miomi Game recently integrated Tether (USDT) on Manta Network.

The esports online arena announced the integration with Polygon on Friday, and eyes fast, low-cost, and secure transactions for players. With this move, Miomi Game players can now create, join matches and win using AUSD on the Polygon network

AUSD is an institutional-grade U.S. dollar pegged stablecoin backed 1:1 with USD. The stablecoin’s reserves are backed with assets held in Agora’s reserves, including USD and cash equivalents. Miomi Game’s tapping into the AUSD token on Polygon comes as the platform ramps up its traction across the blockchain ecosystem.

Apart from Polygon, the game is live on SKALE, Manta Network, TON Blockchain, Tezos and Mango Network.

The eSports platform allows gamers to join player versus player matches, tournaments and social features. With AUSD, Miomi can offer real crypto prizes to winners directly on the Polygon network. Games include first-person shooter title Counter Strike: Global Offensive and FIFA.

Multichain and USDT support

The Miomi Game platform, which offers both web2 and web3 games, boasts over 950,000 users and has seen more than 4.8 million matches played.

Meanwhile, players have created over $143 million in prize pools. Integrating crypto prizes via platforms such as Polygon adds to its growing adoption.

Miomi recently added support for Tether (USDT), currently the largest USD-pegged stablecoin with over $165 billion in market cap. USDT support for Miomi Game on Manta Network went live on Aug. 13.

The esports market, valued at $2.1 billion in 2024, is among the fastest-growing gaming sectors and projects such as Miomi Game are taking advantage.

Recently, the platform collaborated with Fortify Labs to integrate Etherlink, a Tezos-powered Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible non-custodial layer 2 blockchain. Miomi will leverage the partnership to expand its user growth.