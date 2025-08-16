KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 04:20
Bitcoin
BTC$117,321.57-0.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.246-2.19%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02721-3.54%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076--%
RUSSELL
RUSSELL$0.006355+8.55%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012882-4.29%

KULR Technology Group booked a net income of $8.14 million in the second quarter of 2025, fueled mainly by gains from its bitcoin holdings.

KULR Leverages Bitcoin for $8.14M Gain; Revenue up 63% in Q2

KULR, which joined the Russell 3000 Index in June, builds energy storage solutions for extreme environments and uses bitcoin (BTC) as a key treasury asset.

Revenue jumped 63% year-over-year to $3.97 million for the quarter ending June 30, the company told Bitcoin.com News this week. Product sales climbed 74% to $1.98 million, while combined cash and accounts receivable stood at $24.73 million as of June 30.

Earnings of $8.14 million, or $0.22 per share, marked a sharp turnaround from last year’s $5.89 million loss. The boost came largely from a mark-to-market lift in the value of its bitcoin holdings since March 31, 2025. KULR held 1,021 bitcoin, boasting a year-to-date bitcoin yield of 291.2%.

On the operational front, KULR expanded active bitcoin mining power to 750 petahash per second (PH/s) and is targeting 1.25 exahash per second (EH/s) by late summer. The firm secured a $20 million credit facility from Coinbase Credit for additional bitcoin purchases and completed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split effective June 23.

Despite the top-line growth, operating losses widened to $9.45 million from $5.33 million a year earlier. Gross margin slipped to 18% from 24% due to unexpected labor costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses reached $6.94 million, while research and development spending rose to $2.44 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.25+3.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,300.22-0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+2.70%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.4746-2.65%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06441+12.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push