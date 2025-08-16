SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Says Project Crypto Will Provide ‘Clarity and Certainty’

The Trump nominee made the comments during a televised news interview early Friday morning on Fox Business.

Paul Atkins Once Again Pledges Clearer Crypto Guidelines From the SEC

Project Crypto, a bold new initiative currently being undertaken by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will primarily focus on providing “clarity and certainty” to industry players. That’s what SEC Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized during a Fox Business television interview on Friday morning hosted by anchor Maria Bartiromo.

The initiative was officially launched last month after the Trump administration released the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recommendations, a 160-page roadmap for making America “the crypto capital of the world.”

Atkins once described the document as a call to arms of sorts, or more precisely “a commission-wide initiative to modernize the securities rules and regulations to enable America’s financial markets to move onchain.” And now, the Vanderbilt University School of Law graduate is doubling down on that characterization and emphasizing clarity and certainty as the ultimate outcomes of the project.

“For too long now, there was a lot of guesswork and there was, I would say, a hostile environment as far as people trying to innovate,” Atkins explained to Bartiromo. “We’re changing that. Our goal is to give clarity and certainty.”

Atkins also briefly touched on the need to allow public access to private equity. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will allow 401(k) retirement plans to hold alternative assets such as private equity, real estate, and crypto.