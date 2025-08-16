The WLFI multi-signature address transferred 3.58 billion WLFI to Bitgo 3 hours ago

PANews reported on August 16th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored a WLFI multisig address that transferred 3.58 billion WLFI to Bitgo three hours ago, the largest single transaction in nearly seven months. BitGo serves as the custodian of the USD1 reserve and provides prime brokerage services for liquidity and institutional trading, but this appears to be the first transfer of WLFI assets to Bitgo. Previously, Alt5 Sigma announced a $1.5 billion private placement to launch its WLFI treasury strategy, acquiring 7.5% of the total token supply (approximately 7.5 billion tokens) at $0.20.

