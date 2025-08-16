The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA

PANews
2025/08/16 09:21
Lido DAO
LDO$1.4139+1.94%
Ethena
ENA$0.7308+0.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,436.21-4.10%

PANews reported on August 16th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who liquidated his ETH at $3,794 nine days ago, earning a $1.65 million profit, spent 4.776 million USDC to purchase LDO and ENA six hours ago. The transaction details are as follows:

  • 2.776 million USDC purchased 1.88 million LDO at a price of $1.47
  • 2 million USDC purchased 2.884 million ENA at a price of $0.69
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks

Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks

The Federal Reserve (Fed) ended its Novel Activities Supervision Program that monitored crypto activities in banks, with plans to resume its normal supervisory process, according to a statement on Friday.
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 06:02
DEFI buyback; new L1

DEFI buyback; new L1

PANews Editor's Note: PANews has selected a week's worth of high-quality content to help you fill in the gaps during the weekend. Click on the title to read. Stablecoin public
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-6.85%
L1
L1$0.007198+7.85%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06732+236.60%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 09:30
218th Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Reviewing Fusaka Devnet-4 Fixes, Setting Devnet-5 Priorities

218th Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Reviewing Fusaka Devnet-4 Fixes, Setting Devnet-5 Priorities

PANews reported on August 16th that Tim Beiko summarized the 218th Ethereum Core Developers' Executive (ACDE) meeting, which reviewed the achievements of Fusaka Devnet-4, addressed stability issues, and set priorities
Core DAO
CORE$0.4891-0.48%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 10:27

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks

DEFI buyback; new L1

218th Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Reviewing Fusaka Devnet-4 Fixes, Setting Devnet-5 Priorities

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

World Liberty Finance-linked wallets purchased approximately $18.6 million worth of ETH and WBTC