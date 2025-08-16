DEFI buyback; new L1

PANews Editor's Note: PANews has selected a week's worth of high-quality content to help you fill in the gaps during the weekend. Click on the title to read.
Circle and Stripe enter the public blockchain race, ushering in a full-scale battle for stablecoin blockchains
A Conversation with Circle CEO: Profit Model, Bank Competition, and Arc Chain Strategy
From acquiring Bridge to developing its own Tempo chain, how does Stripe reshape the trillion-dollar payment empire?
Circle and Stripe enter the public blockchain race, ushering in a full-scale battle for stablecoin blockchains
Head-on competition with Tether? An in-depth analysis of Circle's new public blockchain Arc and the future competitive landscape
Tempo, the new public blockchain, is a collaboration between Stripe and Paradigm. Project analysis and strategic intentions are analyzed.
Stablecoin public chains: Distributing in the name of institutions
Ethereum breaks through $4,600 to hit a multi-year high as corporate and institutional interest continues to grow
Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode
Senior researchers predict: We are currently in the middle of a bull market, with a target price of $500,000 for BTC
A look at the century-long evolution of US 401(k) pension investment strategies
5 billion in purchases in 35 days, Wall Street calls for orders, can ETH really rise to 15,000?
Will Ethereum hit $10,000 this year? Six ways to analyze the likelihood
Token2049 under tightening regulation
Analysis of the Cross-Chain Bridge Market in 2025: Significant Growth in Single Cross-Chain Funding, Ethereum Becomes the Money-Making King, and Three Major Protocols Compete Differentiatedly
The latest news on the AI sector after Ethereum's surge: Almanak Vault is hot, and VCs are enthusiastic about DePai.
From DOGE to PEPE, Memecoin's Path to Creative Equality
The rise and fall of crypto AI: What sparks remain after the bubble fades?
PANews' account [MEME Daily] will select the hottest memes of the day for readers to understand the track situation. Click here to view.
Blockchain's iPhone moment? Sui veteran launches next-generation development platform Rialo
Avalanche bets on RWA: second-level settlement + customized subnet, aiming to handle $250 million in assets from traditional financial giants
With regulatory relaxation and buybacks initiated, is Lido finally starting to regain its value?
Uniswap's Compliance Breakthrough: How DUNA Paves the Way for Fee Switches and Token Empowerment
Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?
From Destruction to Ecosystem: The Three Evolutionary Directions of the 2025 Platform Currency Arms Race
Is the Bitcoin ecosystem returning? A quick look at recent hot project developments
Fundamental Global, a century-old company, claims to be acquiring 10% of all ETH. Is it just empty talk or a real contender?
Unveiling the top ten richest people in the cryptocurrency world: Their first pot of gold came from selling houses, writing code, and litigating?
Trump appoints "crypto-friendly" as transitional member of the Federal Reserve Board. What impact will this have on the market?
Led by Harvard University, which well-known American universities are betting on cryptocurrency?
MYX contracts rake in 8.9 billion: Winners rely on strategy, losers are defeated by greed
Spending $75 million on a network attack for only $100,000 in profit? A look back at the Monero and Qubic 51% attack and defense battle
Revitalizing the Polkadot ecosystem starts with reducing inflation
Fortune Exclusive Interview with He Yi: When He Yi Became the "No. 1 Sister", the Growth Story Behind the Crypto Queen
Joint Statement of the China-US Stockholm Economic and Trade Talks: China and the United States suspend some tariffs on each other for 90 days
Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end target price for Ethereum to $7,500, and Q3 will break through the historical high of $4,866.
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is over 80%.
Hong Kong-listed Fosun International plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license
Li Xiaolai's "Seven-Year Agreement" has expired, EOS's price has plummeted by nearly 90% and it has been renamed Vaulta (A)
US Treasury Secretary Benson: We are unlikely to reassess US gold reserves
CoinShares: US 401(k) approval drives $572 million in weekly net inflows into digital asset funds
Bezos' space company Blue Origin will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payments
The Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the rumor that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false.
Tom Lee: Standard Chartered Bank's increase in ETH's year-end price forecast to $7,500 may be too low