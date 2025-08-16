World Liberty Finance-linked wallets purchased approximately $18.6 million worth of ETH and WBTC

PANews
2025/08/16 09:56
PANews reported on August 16 that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet associated with World Liberty Finance has spent 18.6 million USDC on the following purchases:

  • 1,911 ETH purchased at $4,500 for a total value of $8.6 million;
  • 84.5 WBTC were purchased at a price of $118,343, with a total value of $10 million.

The wallet still holds $5 million USDC and may continue to purchase it.

