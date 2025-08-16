A whale bought about $2.4 million worth of HYPE

PANews reported on August 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale user deposited $2.4 million in USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 49,871 HYPE at a price of $48.14.

