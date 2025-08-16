Ethereum ETF inflows hit 8-day streak as markets eye $5k price breakout

2025/08/16 17:47

The U.S.-based exchange-traded funds are once again on a winning streak, strengthening market confidence in Ethereum ETF inflows and the asset’s price trajectory.

Summary
  • U.S. Ethereum ETF inflows recorded $639.6 million in inflows on August 14, marking their eighth consecutive day of inflows.
  • Total inflows over the past eight days have reached about $3.7 billion, signaling strong institutional demand.
  • Market expectations for ETH to hit $5,000 are high, with Polymarket bettors placing the probability at 55%.

Ethereum ETF inflows recorded another day of inflows on August 14, pulling a combined $639.6 million according to data from SoSoValue. BlackRock made up the majority of the inflows with approximately $520 million, followed by Grayscale and Fidelity with $61 million and $57 million each. 

Invesco Galaxy was the fourth issuer with inflows, adding a more modest $2.3 million, while the remaining five recorded no activity. Ethereum (ETH) ETFs have now stayed in the green for eight consecutive days, with total inflows so far reaching about $3.7 billion.

The positive streak follows a previous 20-day run of similar inflows, reflecting the funds’ strong performance in recent months. It marks a clear turnaround from their sluggish early days, when they lagged far behind their Bitcoin (BTC) counterparts.

The renewed momentum comes as Ether itself pushes to multi-month highs, surprising the broader market with double-digit gains after months of muted action. While the asset has dipped 1.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $4,642 at press time, it is still up nearly 20% on the week and more than 56% from its lowest point this month.

With ETFs now showing solid institutional demand, optimism for fresh price targets is growing.

Ethereum ETF inflows could lead to $5,000 support

Polymarket odds for Ethereum to reach $5,000 before the end of August stand at 55%. Though the bets are down 9% on the day, likely due to the recent pullback in price, the current odds echo broader industry expectations for the milestone. 

More bullishly, bets for a new all-time high above the $4,800 peak set in November 2021 are at 90%, reflecting the overall positive outlook for the asset. The optimism is supported by the shifting market spotlight to Ethereum, evidenced by the fast-growing global institutional demand.

Alongside ETF issuers, several corporate institutions are going all in on ETH, committing billions to accumulation and various treasury strategies.

Long term, analysts see even greater potential. Standard Chartered recently doubled its year-end Ethereum forecast to $7,500, up from a previous target of $4,000. Some industry members, like Tom Lee, the chairman of the largest corporate ETH holder, have argued that the $7,500 year-end target may be too low, expecting ETH to significantly outperform current market expectations.

Multi-year projections now stand at $12,000 by late 2026, $18,000 in 2027, and $25,000 by 2028–29. Still, moving from a new all-time high above $4,800 to $5,000 and eventually $25,000, will all depend on Ethereum maintaining its current momentum and upward trend.

2025/08/16
