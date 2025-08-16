"Big Brother Maji" returns to reopen PUMP and HYPE long positions with 5x leverage

PANews
2025/08/16 20:24
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.81+0.14%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003432-4.95%

PANews reported on August 16 that Onchain Lens posted on the X platform that "Big Brother Maji" reopened long positions in PUMP and HYPE with 5x leverage. In addition, he also held long positions in other cryptocurrencies, including ETH with 25x leverage and BTC with 40x leverage, with a current floating loss of US$5.7 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

PANews reported on August 16th that Manta Network has reached a liquidity agreement with market maker Wintermute to loan 7.5 million MANTA tokens to support liquidity on cryptocurrency exchanges. These
Manta Network
MANTA$0.2283-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 19:44
Whales "set 10 major targets first" to go long on Ethereum, with current floating losses exceeding $640,000

Whales "set 10 major targets first" to go long on Ethereum, with current floating losses exceeding $640,000

PANews reported on August 16 that a screenshot of a whale's position shared on the X platform, titled "Set 10 Big Targets First," showed that it opened a long position
Share
PANews2025/08/16 20:50
The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Zhitong Finance, the Federal Reserve announced the discontinuation of its "Emerging Activities Supervision Program," which was established in 2023. Part of the
Particl
PART$0.1743+0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 20:01

Trending News

More

Manta Network lends 7.5 million MANTA tokens to Wintermute to provide liquidity

Whales "set 10 major targets first" to go long on Ethereum, with current floating losses exceeding $640,000

The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

A whale borrowed 10 million USDC from Aave 4 hours ago and bought 4,170 ETH again