OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/08/16 22:31
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

OpenMind is a technology company developing a decentralized operating system for robots and autonomous agents.

At the time of writing, the project allows you to register for the waitlist and complete simple social tasks to earn points.

The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and Ribbit Capital.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.

  1. Go to the website and complete the registration. Connect your X (Twitter) and Discord accounts, then click Complete onboarding tasks:
Registration. Data: OpenMind
  1. Complete the available social tasks. Also stay active in the project’s Discord community:
Tasks. Data: OpenMind

At the time of writing, the available activities include joining the project’s waitlist and completing simple social tasks to earn points. You can also stay active in the project’s Discord community. Don’t forget to follow the project’s social media channels to avoid missing new activities.

Highlights:

  • no loss of activity;
  • activity in Discord.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01518-0.32%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001298-1.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09-3.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.06596+1.16%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004689+0.06%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $261 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $70.7449 million
Share
PANews2025/08/16 23:30

Trending News

More

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

Bitcoin Standard Treasury: Will increase Bitcoin holdings to more than 50,000

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction