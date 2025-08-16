Opinion: The convergence of multiple market forces may push Bitcoin to $150,000 by the end of 2025

PANews
2025/08/16 23:09
EPNS
PUSH$0.03889-0.51%
MAY
MAY$0.05016+0.46%

PANews reported on August 16th that according to Crowdfundinsider, global financial consulting giant deVere Group predicts that Bitcoin is still expected to reach $150,000 by the end of 2025 as institutional purchases, corporate bond adoption, US policy support, and sovereign returns continue to gain momentum. Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, stated that the confluence of multiple forces, such as the record influx of institutional capital through spot ETFs, the recognition of Bitcoin by public companies as a strategic reserve asset, and the White House's active support for the Bitcoin asset class, have collectively driven this latest surge and are the reason for maintaining the current target of $150,000 for Bitcoin by the end of the year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01518-0.32%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001298-1.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09-3.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind is a technology company developing a decentralized operating system for robots and autonomous agents. At the time of writing, the project allows you to register for the waitlist and complete simple social tasks to earn points. The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and […] Сообщение OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 22:31
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.06596+1.16%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004689+0.06%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00

Trending News

More

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

Bitcoin Standard Treasury: Will increase Bitcoin holdings to more than 50,000