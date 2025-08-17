Ethereum ETFs hit pause: $59m flows out as ETH pulls back from all-time highs

Crypto.news
2025/08/17 00:00
U
U$0.0263-5.73%
Ethereum
ETH$4,404.14-0.66%
LayerNet
NET$0.000112-13.13%

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows of $59.34 million on August 15, ending an eight-day streak that brought $3.7 billion in total inflows.

The reversal comes as Ethereum (ETH) retreated from near all-time highs to current levels around $4,450.

According to SoSoValue data, only BlackRock’s ETHA maintained positive flows with $338.09 million in single-day inflows, while other major ETFs posted outflows.

Grayscale’s ETHE led withdrawals with $101.74 million in outflows, followed by Fidelity’s FETH at $272.23 million.

Ethereum price surge drives institutional interest

The recent surge in inflows coincided with Ethereum’s rally to $4,788. This brought ETH within 3% of its all-time high of $4,891.

The price surge attracted institutional investment through ETF products, resulting in cumulative total net inflows of $12.67 billion across all Ethereum ETF products.

Ethereum ETFs hit pause: $59m flows out as ETH pulls back from all-time highs - 1Daily Ethereum ETF inflow data: SoSo Value

BlackRock’s ETHA has accumulated $12.16 billion in cumulative inflows since launch. This makes it the leading Ethereum ETF in terms of assets.

Fidelity’s FETH holds $2.74 billion in cumulative inflows, despite the recent outflows. This has helped it earn its position as the second-largest Ethereum ETF.

VanEck’s ETHV and Franklin’s EZET reported zero flows for the day, and smaller ETFs including ETHW, CETH, and QETH posted mixed results.

ETF flows mirror price action

The correlation between Ethereum’s price movement and ETF flows shows how institutional investors respond to market strength.

The eight-day inflow streak began as Ethereum broke above key resistance levels and surged as prices approached all-time highs.

Current outflows may show profit-taking after substantial gains or rotation into other cryptocurrency products.

Ethereum’s retreat from $4,788 to $4,450 has cooled retail enthusiasm. However, as Lookonchain reported, an Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after over ten years of dormancy.

The participant invested only $104 in the ICO and achieved a 14,629x return.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01518-0.32%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001298-1.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09-3.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

OpenMind is a technology company developing a decentralized operating system for robots and autonomous agents. At the time of writing, the project allows you to register for the waitlist and complete simple social tasks to earn points. The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and […] Сообщение OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 22:31
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.06596+1.16%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004689+0.06%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00

Trending News

More

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position

Bitcoin Standard Treasury: Will increase Bitcoin holdings to more than 50,000